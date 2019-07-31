Overland Park police need help finding 2 suspects

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV)-- Police need help finding two suspects who stole numerous pieces of jewelry from an Overland Park business.
Police say the two entered a retailer in the 11400 block of West 95th Street on July 27.
The two men then used an Alpha key to open a jewelry display case, police said.
The individuals may be driving a black-colored Acura sports utility vehicle, but the plates are unknown.
If you have an information, contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
