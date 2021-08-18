OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- One Blue Valley Northwest High School student’s first day of school Wednesday was almost ruined when her family got rear-ended on the way to campus. But, Overland Park police turned that negative experience into a good first day memory.
"They went the extra mile. It was just wonderful and made what started out seeming like a horrible situation, actually a great day,” Debbie Niemann said.
Niemann and her daughter Cecilia were both anticipating the first day back to school in-person in over a year.
“For Cecilia, this is the first time since all the COVID because she did virtual school last year. So, we were really excited,” she said.
But, the day quickly took a turn after Niemann dropped off her son at his middle school on Switzer Road.
“We were heading down to the high school and somebody rear-ended us really hard, and it made our car undrivable,” Niemann said. “Nobody was injured, which was great, but then I was sitting there on Switzer trying to figure out 'But how do I get home? Or get Cecilia to school?'”
Niemann couldn’t just call an Uber or friend for a ride. She needed a vehicle that could fit Cecilia’s large wheelchair.
Overland Park police were there to help.
“Her wheelchair was too big to get into any type of vehicle that we had, or anyone on scene. But at the same time, we knew we had to do something quickly and we wanted her to get to school,” officer John Lacy said.
Officers on scene called the school resource officer at Blue Valley Northwest and within 15 minutes had a bus with handicap capabilities come pick Cecilia up from the accident scene.
“She showed up a little bit late, but she got to experience the first day of school with her friends and do all the normal things that all she wanted was to get back to normal again,” Niemann said.
Officers also gave Niemann a ride to Lenexa to get a rental van with handicap capabilities.
Niemann wrote Overland Park police a thank you email, which the department posted on Facebook with her permission.
“When we get phone calls and we get letters like this from the community, it makes us feel really good. And, it feels like it’s actually all worth it,” Lacy said.
Cecilia doesn’t say much in public, but Niemann says she has a full understanding everything that goes on around her.
Niemann is so happy Cecilia got to witness how public servants are there to help in times of need.
“What started out as a bumpy first day, they made it turn out to be something really positive,” Niemann said. “People are quick to complain about things and their problems, but we forget to reward or mention or say 'thank you' when somebody does good works. And so, I just wanted to make sure that those officers knew that, and their supervisors and the police department knew that we really appreciated what they did.”
