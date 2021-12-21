OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman not seen since Monday.
According to the police, Kathleen "Katie" McRoberts is 40 years old.
She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes.
She was last seen on Dec. 20 in the 6500 block of W. 75th St.
Her parents said that she needs her medication and they are concerned for her wellbeing.
If you have any information about where she's at, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the lead detective on the case at 913-344-8730.
