OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who has not been seen since this afternoon.
According to the police, 84-year-old George David Burton went missing from his residence in the 11000 block of W. 133rd Terrace at 12:30 p.m.
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. The top of his head is bald, but he has short gray hair on the sides.
Mr. Burton does not have his cellphone or medications.
He is driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with Kansas license plate "979 LUF."
The Overland Park Police Department's non-emergency line can be reached at 913-895-6300. Otherwise, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.