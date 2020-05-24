OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes
83-year-old Robert Wootn from Overland Park, Kansas, was reported missing by caregivers.
Wooton is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue striped plaid style shirt.
Wooton was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the area of W. 99th Street and Connell Dr. He was believed to be on foot walking northbound on Connell Dr.
If anyone should see Mr. Wooton, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
