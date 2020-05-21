OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Are your car doors locked right now? Is your garage door closed?
Police say that, if not, you could the next victim of a string of car burglaries and stolen cars in Overland Park.
The crimes were caught on doorbell cameras. The thieves didn’t notice or seem to care that the neighborhoods they targeted are full of them and other security cameras.
The video evidence was subsequently shared with police and on social media.
One thief got an early start to his day. Around 6:40 a.m., he smoked a cigarette as he used a golf club to bash in a truck window to steal a wallet.
“It’s bold,” said neighbor Melody Ghavami. “People are very brazen.”
He drove off in a car that the victims of that crime believe was possibly stolen.
With the increase in crime, neighbors are being vigilant.
Melody and Majid Ghavami say after their neighbor’s car was also stolen. They looked to see if their previously recorded security video could help.
“I started scrolling back through our Nest footage for the night,” said Ghavami. “Sure enough, I saw a car come into our neighborhood.
“It looked like they just had the passenger side window down,” she said. “It looked like they were just reaching out and checking door handles as they would drive by.”
Overland Park police increased patrols in the targeted area, which is south of 151st and west of Antioch. They want everyone to make it a daily routine to double check that all vehicle doors are locked and garages are closed.
“There are a lot of families that live in the neighborhood and kids driving with high school and college kids home,” Majid Ghavami said.
The Ghavami family says their neighbor’s stolen car was recovered.
At last check, police are still looking for the golf club swinging thief who was spotted on the other home surveillance cameras checking car door handles.
If you recognize him, you are asked to call police.
