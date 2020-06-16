OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Overland Park police were called to the 6700 block of W. 83rd Street for a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located one person that had been shot. Police said they have non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 6700 block of W.83rd. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening. Suspect known to victim. @OPPD_PIO— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 16, 2020
