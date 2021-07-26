OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
According to the police, the shooting happened on the first level of a parking garage at the Promontory Apartments around 8:48 p.m.
That apartment complex is in the area of W. 89th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
When officers arrived at 8:52 p.m., they found one victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. That victim, who was alive and conscious, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
