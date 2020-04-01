OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park police are investigating the death of a pedestrian that occurred last Sunday.
Officers were called to the area of Interstate 435 and Roe just before 1 p.m.
After officers arrived at the location, it was determined a subject was deceased at the scene.
The cause and manner of the death is currently under investigation. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-435 under the Roe Bridge.
The identity of the deceased is pending verification from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone who might have information on this incident. If you have information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 913-895-6411.
