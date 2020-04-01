Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park police are investigating the death of a pedestrian that occurred last Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of Interstate 435 and Roe just before 1 p.m.

After officers arrived at the location, it was determined a subject was deceased at the scene.

The cause and manner of the death is currently under investigation. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-435 under the Roe Bridge.

The identity of the deceased is pending verification from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone who might have information on this incident. If you have information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 913-895-6411.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.