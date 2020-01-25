OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a young man dead on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident happened in the 7800 block of Marty around 7:30 p.m.
The call initially came out as an aggravated battery and then was upgraded to a homicide.
The shooting happened in the breezeway between two apartment buildings.
According to the police, the victim is somewhere between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.
The suspect also fled the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
