OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting after one person was shot and killed near the Johnson County library.
Police were called to the library located at 9875 West 87th Street just before 9 p.m.
Officials with the department originally said that one person was left with critical injuries, but now say it is a homicide.
Media: The shooting in the 9800 block of W.87th is now a Homicide. Meet me on the north side of W.87th across from the Johnson County Library.— John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) April 9, 2020
It is not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.
