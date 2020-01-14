OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Overland Park Tuesday.
John Lacy with the Overland Park police posted a tweet that stated they are investigating a death in the 5500 block of West 148th Terrace.
Media: In regards to the death investigation in the 5500 block of W.148th Terr. I will brief you W.148th Terr and Outlook. No phone calls please.— John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) January 14, 2020
Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. after a mother found her early 20’s daughter deceased in the residence. When they arrived, they found the female deceased.
Police told KCTV5 News that they have one person in custody at this time and that they are not looking for any other suspects.
If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
