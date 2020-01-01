OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person died in a crash Wednesday night.
Overland Park police were called to the 11200 block of Nieman Road for a fatality crash.
The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit is on the scene investigating. They did not specify how the crash happened.
Authorities said that Nieman Road will be closed between College Boulevard and 113th Street during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
