OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle overnight.
According to the police, the incident happened at 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 69 Highway near College Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian in the road who had been hit.
That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. That person's identity has not yet been released.
A vehicle that was involved had stopped at the scene. Officers talked to the driver and passenger when they arrived.
The police say there is a second vehicle that may have been involved and hasn't been identified yet.
The investigation is going.
Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the police department with their tip.
