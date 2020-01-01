OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man died in a crash Wednesday night.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Agri M. Aytar from Overland Park.
The wreck happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11200 block of Nieman Road.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.