OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a young man dead on Saturday night.
The victim has been identified as Patrick A. Miller of Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 7:31 p.m. to Marty Street near West 78th Street in the breezeway between two apartment buildings.
Witnesses who were at the scene tried to give him CPR, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Overland Park police.
“We’re following several leads at this time and we’re asking the person who did this to turn themselves in,” Overland Park Police Department PIO John lacy said.
Miller’s mother works with an animal rescue group in Bonner Springs. Both she and the rescue group put a plea on Facebook for information that leads to an arrest.
In the meantime, people who live and work in the area say it is heartbreaking such a young life ended this way.
“It’s terrible, what’s wrong with these kids? When I was growing up and we had a fight, if you had a problem with somebody, you went back and beat each other up and it was over,” neighbor Ann Gwartney said.
Overland Park police say the man that was seen running from the scene was wearing a black t-shirt and orange pants. They are following several leads, but if you can help, you’re asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
