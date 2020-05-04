OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Investigators in Overland Park have identified the suspect in a Sunday shooting that also took the life of an Overland Park Police Department officer.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting in the 8300 block of West 123rd Street.

Officer Michael Mosher was also shot during the incident. Mosher, a 14-year veteran of the OPPD, later died at a local hospital.

Officials said that Mosher called dispatchers after witnessing a hit-and-run crash near Antioch and 143rd.

He followed Carney’s vehicle north on Antioch until Carney pulled over near 123rd Street, at which fight Carney and Mosher began exchanging gunfire.

This incident is the first time an Overland Park officer has been killed in the line of duty since 1985.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is now handling the investigation of the shooing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to share it by calling 913-322-5569.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.