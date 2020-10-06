OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - After a delay due to coronavirus concerns, Overland Park police hosted their annual Night Out event Tuesday.

Tuesday night pickup games are typically full of swooshes, not sirens. While waiting for his game, Jesus Arita went to see what the crowd of cops next door was all about.

“It felt good to walk over there and feel welcomed the minute I got there,” Overland Park high schooler Jesus Arita said.

Greeted with grins and gifts, Arita chatted about his family and met his new school resource officer he hopes to see when he’s back in the building.

Captain Jeff Burvee says little interactions like this are important for their team.

“This is what we want. We want the public to come out and talk to us and listen. We have to be better listeners as police officers,” Overland Park Police Department Captain Jeff Burvee said.

With the current push for social justice reform, Captain Burvee says they are listening.

“There is a national problem that we have to be aware of and be able to address and have an open mind. That’s where communication is so critical,” Captain Burvee said.

Arita only spent about ten minutes with the officers before heading back to the court. He says having a few more familiar faces in uniform gives him peace of mind.

“If something happens or they are having some other kind of community thing and I roll up and I’m like hey I know you and you. I don’t feel awkward right off the start. I know what I’m getting into,” Arita said.

A teammate, rather than an opponent.