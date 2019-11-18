OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- All officers patrolling in Overland Park have two cameras with them to record interactions with people. The dash camera inside their vehicles and now, on their body.

Almost two years ago, then 17-year-old John Albers was shot and killed by Overland Park police.

Since then, John’s mother, Sheila Albers, has dedicated herself to preventing police interactions like the one that killed her son.

“The changes have been a bit slow, but the bottom line is they’re heading in the right direction,” said Sheila Albers.

Body cameras are a part of the positive change she sees. When her son died, there was dash cam video, ring doorbell video, but nothing showing the officer’s perspective.

“I don’t think the outcome would have been different, unfortunately. I think the accountability piece could have been different,” said Albers.

The cameras automatically turn on when the emergency lights in the vehicle go on. But an officer has the option to turn the camera on at any time and record.

Police Chief Frank Donchez says feedback from officers about the 200 new pieces of equipment has been positive.

“It exonerates way more officers than it convicts of wrong doing,” said Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

He doesn’t think it will change how his officers work at all, only how the public perceives them.

Albers says the next step for the police to further prevent incidents like what happened to her son is to increase mental health and de-escalation training for officers, have more officers get crisis intervention training and create a public safety advisory board.

“We’re doing everything we can to address the mental health needs of the community. But when it comes down to it, we don’t want to be the first resort, we want to be the last resort,” said Donchez.

That’s why the department now has a section of their website dedicated to mental health resources.

“It’s information that should be at the community’s finger tips, and now it is,” said Donchez.

Albers hopes people in the community will attend the next public safety committee meeting December 11 to encourage the city to take more steps towards making the police accountable, transparent and capable of safely dealing with people suffering from mental health issues.