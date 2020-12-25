OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – After a woman’s car was stolen with all of her children’s presents inside earlier this month, Overland Park police decided to give her a “Christmas miracle” just in time.
It all began back on Dec. 17 when Overland Park officers responded to a call about a car that had just been stolen.
The victim, who police call Ms. Rosado, was getting ready to take her children to school when the car was stolen. Inside the trunk were all her children’s Christmas presents.
The suspects who stole the car were caught later, but they had wrecked and totaled the car.
On Christmas Eve, Overland Park officers and members of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation decided to make what they call a “Christmas miracle” happen for Rosado and her family.
Yesterday, Rosado was given the keys and title to reliable transportation. The foundation bought and paid for the vehicle. A local mechanic also volunteered his time to make sure the car was running in top condition.
Additionally, Target donated all of the presents that were stolen back to Rosado and her family. They also donated a Christmas meal.
