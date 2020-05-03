OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – It’s been a heartbreaking day for local law enforcement and the Overland Park community tonight after an officer tragically died while in the line of duty.
The devastating, deadly exchange unfolded just before 6 p.m. in southern Overland Park at 123rd and Antioch.
KCTV5 News has learned that officer was a father to a little girl, a husband, and a tenured officer who had been with OPPD for more than 10 years.
His brothers and sisters in blue were still at the scene investigating at 10 p.m.
The officer was in uniform and on his way in to work, when he witnessed a hit and run accident at Antioch and 143rd.
The officer then called dispatch and called for backup as he followed the suspect’s vehicle north on Antioch.
The suspect pulled over near 123rd Street and a shootout began.
The suspect died on the scene.
The officer was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
John Lacy, the spokesman for Overland Park police, was also a personal friend of the officer who died.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said: “Dedicated father. Wonderful husband. You know, those two things come to light when you think about this officer. He cared about other officers. He cared about his community. He was a good, straight officer.”
He’s asking people to pay for the officer’s family and the police department.
OPPD hasn’t lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985, when Deanna Rose was killed by a drunk driving suspect she was trying to arrest.
"We're asking for your prayers,” Lacy said. “Something like this is very hard. We have not lost an officer since Deanna Rose and this is something that… we're not used to this."
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office plus Merriam, Lenexa, and Leawood police are all helping OPPD respond to their calls to service tonight as the department mourns their loss.
Late on Sunday, Sergeant Gary Mason said that the officer's name was Mike Mosher. He was 37 years old.
The suspect's name has not yet been made public.
