Robert Wooton Missing.jpg

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes

83-year-old Robert Wootn from Overland Park, Kansas, was reported missing by caregivers.

Wooton is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue striped plaid style shirt.

A couple hours later, officials said Wooton had been located by police near 97th and Quivira in good condition, and officers are reuniting him with his family. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.