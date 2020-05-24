OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes
83-year-old Robert Wootn from Overland Park, Kansas, was reported missing by caregivers.
Wooton is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue striped plaid style shirt.
A couple hours later, officials said Wooton had been located by police near 97th and Quivira in good condition, and officers are reuniting him with his family.
