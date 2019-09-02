OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park police and animal control are attempting to locate a dog that bit a male Monday morning.
A male was bitten on the hand by a dog while in the area of west 103rd Street and Lamar Avenue.
Police described the dog as of medium height and weight. It is approximately three feet from ground to its back. The dog was yellowish/gold in color and has very fluffy, medium length fur and is possibly a golden retriever mix.
The dog was wearing a black collar with grey tags.
Anyone with information on this dog or its location should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
