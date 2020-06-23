OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle that had a small dog inside.
The vehicle was taken from the 7700 block of Metcalf Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said inside the vehicle was the owner’s small dog.
The stolen vehicle is described as being a gold 1999 Nissan Pathfinder with a Kansas license tag of 105JRV.
The dog is a small female poodle, approximately 10-years-old. The dog is wearing a red, white and blue collar.
If anyone should see the vehicle or the dog, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
