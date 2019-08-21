OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Andrew Kovarik is a 30-year-old white male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
It’s unknown what clothing he is wearing at this time, but he is believed to be barefoot. Kovarik is an at-risk adult, police said.
He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 120th Street and Quivira.
If anyone should see Kovarik, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
