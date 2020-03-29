OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of W 151st Street/Hardy Street.
The suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk demanding money from the register. The suspect ran westbound and took an undetermined amount of money.
He is believed to be around 5 feet 6 inches tall or 5feet 9 inches tall, 160-170 pounds, wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a red/black jacket over the hoodie.
Police said there were no injuries reported.
If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
