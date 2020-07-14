OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Two rookie officers haven't been on the force at Overland Park Police Department for more than a year and a half. This was both their first non-breathing call involving a kid and they rose to the occasion.
“I’m just grateful we were there. We were so close to the call,” Officer Richie Vargas with the Overland Park Police Department said.
Last Wednesday, the two of them were on patrol together when a call came in.
“There wasn’t really much time to think about it,” Officer Kathryn Manz with the Overland Park Police Department said.
A two-year-old at a daycare center near Antioch and College was unresponsive and not breathing.
“She was choking on mango. It was snack time,” Officer Manz said.
Staff at the facility gave the little girl medical care until Officer Vargas and Officer Manz rushed in to take over less than a minute after 911 was called.
“Officer Vargas started compressions and I was checking for a pulse,” Officer Manz said.
“Then we decided to do back blows to try and dislodge whatever was in her throat. We were able to dislodge something to come out, she spit up a little bit and then she started breathing a little bit,” Officer Vargas said.
It was like a weight lifted off of their shoulders.
“It gave me some relief that whatever we were doing was working a little bit,” Officer Manz said.
Now, both officers are soaking up a little extra recognition after a job well done.
“It feels good, but again we were just doing our job, and someone’s got to do it,” Officer Manz said.
“The training and experience just kind of kicked in and what you’re taught is what you do,” Officer Vargas said.
Neither the girl’s parents nor the daycare facility wanted to be interviewed for this story. The little girl is home tonight, doing well.
