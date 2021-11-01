KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Overland Park nurse has been indicted for allegedly stealing fentanyl and hydromorphone from a local hospital.
Alec Ramirez, a 30-year-old registered nurse, has been charged with:
- Two counts of tampering with a consumer product
- One count of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge
- One count of possession of hydromorphone by deception and subterfuge
Court documents allege that Ramirez took vials of the drugs from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park in March of 2021. He then allegedly replaced them with a different liquid and put them back in the cabinet.
