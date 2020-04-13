OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — Crews are responding to the area of 159th Street and Parkhill Street in south Overland Park after receiving reports of a gas leak.
According to teams on site, a construction crew punctured an 8-inch gas line, sending natural gas into the air.
A crew with Atmos Energy has responded to the scene in an attempt to shut off the gas line.
Officials have evacuated 18 to 24 nearby homes as a precaution. Once the Atmos crews are able to stop the gas from flowing through the line those residents will be able to go back to their homes.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.