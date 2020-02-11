OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A major hurdle has been cleared for T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint after a federal judge ruled to approve the deal, leaving officials in Overland Park to question how the city will be affected.

Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach will be giving his state of the city speech on Thursday and he’ll likely face questions about what happens economically to the city with this merger finally going through.

Gerlach has been working to put the deal in a positive light, saying it’s an opportunity to hire people and continue growing in what he says is a very educated workforce.

Sprint has kept its headquarters on the campus location for more than 20 years, but the company sold the property in a deal that closed last summer. Sprint currently leases out a large portion of the Sprint Campus from the current owner, and Gerlach said the city understands that will continue to be the plan with T-Mobile as well.

The mayor also said that once the merger officially happens, T-Mobile could be moving jobs around and certain could jobs to their headquarters in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Washington. Though there is not a specific number right now, Gerlach projects that the number of jobs that are currently based in the metro to remain the same.

“I don’t think there will be a loss of jobs. I think they’re going to keep the jobs about the same from what I’ve heard,” he told KCTV5 News. “They still have the majority of the campus under Sprint, now T-Mobile/Sprint, so I think there will be the same number of jobs here that there were currently.”

While it’s not clear how many jobs will stay in Overland Park, T-Mobile says it will have more than 3,500 additional full-time U.S. employees than the standalone companies would have had, and 11,000 more people by 2024.

Though the deal still needs a few more approvals, T-Mobile expects to close it as early as April 1.