KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Overland Park man has been sentenced for multiple robberies that happened in the KC metro in 2018.
Today, a U.S. District Judge sentenced 28-year-old Joshua A. West to 19 years in federal prison without parole.
In April of this year, he pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
West admitted that he'd robbed a CVS Pharmacy at 6300 Prospect Ave. on July 17, 2018. There, he came around the counter and the cashier -- believing West was armed -- opened the cash drawer. West took all the money and left.
West also admitted to robbing a Sprint store at 4902 N. Oak Trafficway on Aug. 10 of the same year. There, he used a firearm and made the employee open locked cabinets behind the counter so could take all the iPhones, Apple Watches, and Samsung Galaxy S9 phones.
The very next day, West robbed a Phone Shack at 6392 Troost Ave. He forced two employees to get on the ground there, taking their phones and cash from the register.
Then, on Aug. 15, a manager at a T-Mobile store sent a picture of West to all other managers in the Kansas City metro.
That same day, a manager at the T-Mobile store at 12400 S. U.S. Highway 71 in Grandview spotted West in the parking lot and locked the door. West tried to open it, briefly pointed a gun at the manager from outside, then walked away.
Right after that, West went into the AT&T store at 12346 S. U.S. Highway 71, pulled out a gun, and ordered the employees to give him all the iPhones. Following a series of events, a customer was able to call 911.
As West was leaving a back room, where all the iPhones had been handed over to him and put in a plastic bag, Grandview police were able to confront him in the main showroom.
West tried to run away, but was unable to. He refused to get on the ground, and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, a 9mm pistol fell out of his waistband.
Ultimately, more officers arrived and took him into custody.
This case was investigated by the KCPD, Grandview police, and ATF.
