OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A morning wreck at W 95th and Lowell in Overland Park has left one person dead.
According to police, Wade Parsons of Overland Park was traveling on Lowell Avenue around 8:51 a.m. when a car ran a red light and struck his moped.
Parsons was ejected from the moped and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
So far, the name of the other driver has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (913) 890-1438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.