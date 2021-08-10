SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A 29-year-old Overland Park man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Shawnee.
The victim has been identified as Robert C. Lucas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said he was was headed north about 9 a.m. on Interstate 435 and Holliday Drive when he lost control of his 2006 Acura RSX and struck a light pole.
Lucas died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
