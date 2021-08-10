Troopers: 1 killed in crash on I-435 at Holliday Drive in Shawnee

The Kansas Highway Patrol was notified about 9 a.m. to northbound Interstate 435 and Holliday Drive.

 KC Scout

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A 29-year-old Overland Park man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Shawnee.

The victim has been identified as Robert C. Lucas. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol said he was was headed north about 9 a.m. on Interstate 435 and Holliday Drive when he lost control of his 2006 Acura RSX and struck a light pole.

Lucas died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

