OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight that rapidly plunged nearly 30,000 feet are speaking out about their terrifying ordeal, including one from Overland Park.
Harris DeWoskin, currently a senior at Drake University, was on the plane heading from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale for a bar mitzvah.
Flight 2353 was halfway through its journey on Wednesday when the pilots made a “controlled descent” from an altitude of 39,000 feet.
A graph on flightaware.com shows where the plane dropped nearly 30,000 feet to 10,000 feet.
The airlines said the incident was due to a cabin pressurization issues and is, of course, under investigation.
According to DeWoskin, a flight attendant came over the intercom and repeated “do not panic” when the plane dropped. He said everyone was trying to figure out what was happening.
According to Pam Blaschum, who was a flight attendant for 40 years, keeping everyone calm is exactly what flight attendants should do.
“Of course, you’re going to have passengers absolutely petrified and I understand that,” she said. “Maybe I’m petrified on the inside as well, but you can’t let it show."
Petrified is exactly how DeWoskin describes the feeling, which he said felt like going down a hill on a rollercoaster.
“There was a woman next to me who was afraid of flying,” he said. “She indicated that previously, so of course what a horrible circumstance to find herself in.”
“We started descending really rapidly, to the oxygen masks coming down, and then eventually the pilot letting us know we were in the clear,” he recalled. “That 60 to 90 seconds of ambiguity felt like an hour.”
“Time sort of froze and there was just a lot of panic,” he said. “We really didn’t know what was going on. All we really knew was something wasn’t right.”
The flight then diverted to Tampa and landed without any further trouble.
DeWoskin said that, while the plane was descending, he used the flight’s free WiFi to message his family and girlfriend. He he simply wrote: “The oxygen mask dropped, I love you guys.” That was it, because there was so much happening.
He said that of course sent his mom and everyone into a panic, but just being able to say “I love you” was what was most important to him.
After what was obviously a stomach-churning ordeal, DeWoskin said he’s just glad to be alive.
