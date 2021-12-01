JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An Overland Park man has been convicted of raping a patient while working as a nurse at an Independence hospital.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel was convicted of first-degree rape or attempted rape following a bench trial.
Sentencing will take place on Jan. 27, 2021.
According to court documents, a patient at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence told police that she had been raped by her nurse. Police identified that nurse as Emmanuel.
At the time, the patient was being given morphine and other narcotics for pain.
The patient told police that he had been cleaning her when he inserted his fingers and his genitalia into hers. She said she told Emmanuel several times that he was hurting her and asked him to stop.
Another nurse at Centerpoint told police that she was in a relationship Emmanuel. She said that Emmanuel had called her, telling her he was going to Nigeria because he'd been accused of rape. At the time, she thought he was in New York or Nigeria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.