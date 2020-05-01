OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Not so long ago, in a garage not so far away, the creative bug bit Alan Godwin, or maybe it was the Force

For the past few years Godwin and his son Micah have been trying to attract more trick or treaters with wooden movie models.

“I thought I was just the hokey guy who likes to build Halloween props in my yard,” he said of the endeavor with his son. “It's really been time for us to bond.”

Rather than wait to build his project this fall, Godwin decided it was a good time to start working on this year's build - a scale model of a Star Wars TIE Fighter.

“’Star Wars’ is one of those where I loved the movie growing up,” he said of the project.

“From a distance it's imposing,” his son added. “When you stand next to it, it's big, but then you're like ‘Wow, he did this in his garage?’"

Godwin’s neighbors in Overland Park have taken notice of the Imperial addition to the area.

“We are ‘Star Wars’ fans. I just really appreciate the fact that he built this and is opening up to the community for us to enjoy it,” neighbor Heather Prewitt said.

“It looks like it could withstand a couple blaster shots,” another neighbor named Grant added.

Fans have long said “Star Wars” gives people something to look forward to, and a project like this catches eyes across the galaxy.

“We've met a lot of neighbors we haven't met before,” Godwin said. “We've had a lot of questions.”

Eventually Godwin wants to auction it off to raise money for an animal shelter, but the project has been good for him, too, and he suggests others struggling with the pressures of the pandemic follow his lead.

“Find a project you like and use that to destress,” he said.

So, just in time for Monday, his TIE Fighter is ready to fly, bringing a balance to the Force and smiles to a neighborhood.