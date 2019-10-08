OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Emotions run high in Washington D.C. as same sex couples are now legally allowed to marry but are still being fired for being gay. KCTV5 News is taking a closer look at the LGBTQ divide nationally, and at home. The first thing to know is there are a lot of misconceptions out there.
In fact, half of Americans polled believe that, "Federal law protects LGBTQ people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation,” but it does not.
In reality, a majority of states still make it legal to fire, not promote, or harass workers because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. But change is happening in our own backyard.
Following a trend across Johnson County, the Overland Park City Council passed an ordinance Monday night banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The city is now the second largest city in Kansas to approve such an ordinance.
For Overland Park LGBTQ resident Taryn Jones, it’s a step in the right direction.
“Honestly, a huge sense of relief,” Jones said.
As a resident of the city for nearly six years, and the first open LGBTQ candidate for Overland Park City Council, Jones says it’s a weight off her shoulders to know that discrimination against her community is now prohibited.
Jones herself was part of more than 50 people who testified on the issue at a city meeting last month.
“It felt really good to know that I’m protected. Even though I haven’t necessarily been discriminated against in Overland Park. I think it’s important to have those protections,” Jones said.
With a 10-1 vote, council members agreed to do what they can at the city level. That includes protecting people from being denied housing, employment or services from businesses because of sexual orientation or gender identity.
If you break the new ordinance, you’re fined $1,000.
“With this, the city has said this kind of discrimination is not acceptable. If it happens to someone, they have the ability to report it, to have it verified and to have that fine levied against those who’d discriminate,” Kansas State Representative for the 29th House District, Brett Parker, said.
Parker sees more to be done for people who live outside these cities, like folks in Olathe.
“Currently, there is no protection from discrimination in housing, public accommodations or employment for the LGBTQ community in Kansas. Except for if you live in one of the cities that’s adopted this,” Parker said.
KCTV5 News did reach out to Jim Kite who was the single council member to vote against the ordinance. He hasn’t gotten back to us. Overland Park’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance takes effect October 15th.
