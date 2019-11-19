OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- If you drive during rush hour, you know that Overland Park is full of bottlenecks. Now, the city is looking into a solution that would be a first for the metro.
Anyone driving on Interstate 35 knows the headaches that come in Overland Park with rush hour.
“It becomes a nightmare sometimes,” Liz Whelan from Peculiar said.
“The bumper to bumper, going five miles per hour,” Judy Hanks from South Kansas City said.
KDOT has improvements in the works on the interstate. But the city government in Overland Park has its eye on 69 Highway. They’ve talked for years about addressing congestion.
Specifically, from 103rd to 167th they want to turn four lanes into six. But that would cost more than $200 million. That’s no small change, so the city’s looking at using your change, dropped in a toll booth bucket, as a way to help pay for the expansion.
“Toll road? Depends on how much I guess,” Jai Gohil from Overland Park said.
“Not a huge fan of that, at all,” Jacob Terpstra from Lee’s Summit said.
“I would be open to that if it would get the traffic moving faster,” Hanks said.
Don’t expect the planning to pick up speed any time soon. The city announced it’s working with the KTA, the folks who run the toll road you might already know in Lawrence to study the idea.
But it’s just a preliminary study to see whether they should pump the brakes or keep going and start crunching numbers.
KCTV5 News asked why the city needs to spend money when it’s a state highway. Officials said since there are city roads that would be affected, it’s inevitable that part of the cost would be on them.
