OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday, the Overland Park Fire Department reminded people that fireworks are illegal in the city and of what can happen if they decide to use them anyway.
In a press release entitled "Don't Accidentally Buy Your Neighbor's House!" OPFD reminded people that if your fireworks catch your neighbor's house on fire, then you could be financially responsible.
That is because damages resulting from illegal activities can carry liability.
Plus, discharging fireworks within Overland Park city limits can lead to a $500 fine with a mandatory court appearance. "Any device that produces a visible or audible effect through combustion or detonation is not allowed in Overland Park," OPFD said.
It is also illegal to purchase or possess fireworks in Overland Park.
Prohibited:
- Sparklers
- Firecrackers
- Torpedoes
- Skyrockets
- Roman candles
- (Not an exhaustive list)
Allowed:
- Snappers
- Snakes
- Toy pistols
- Canes with caps
The fire department recommends that people attend the city's Star Spangled Banner Spectacular instead, to enjoy fireworks safely and legally.
