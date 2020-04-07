OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will open Saturday as an essential food provider with modifications to ensure distancing and safe shopping.
It will be held in their temporary location at the Matt Ross Community Center parking lot located at 8101 Marty St.
Vendors will be arranged in the parking lot in order to facilitate distancing. Gathering in groups around vendor stations or otherwise will be prohibited.
Parking for shoppers will be available in the parking lot to the southwest of Matt Ross Community Center.
The market will operate normal Saturday hours, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The 7-8 a.m. time frame will be reserved for high-risk customers. Those who are not in a high-risk category should shop the market after 8 a.m.
Visitors can reach out to their favorite vendors to see who is offering pre-orders, online order and/or curb-side pick-up.
City leaders ask that visitors please follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
No public restrooms will be available.
The list below includes all vendors scheduled to attend this market date. This is not a guaranteed list.
• A & H Farms
• Bauman's Cedar Valley Farm
• Becky's Pies and Produce (785-835-7062)
• Buffalo Ridge
• Derr's Artisan Sausage
• Dragonfly Farm of Garden City
• Fairway Creamery, LLC
• Food Life Joy
• Green Thumbs Up
• Heartland Honey
• Hemme Brothers Creamery
• Hen 'N Chicks Greenhouse & Gardens
• Huges Family Farms
• Just Enough Heat LLC
• Kansas City Canning Co.
• Ki KoKo Farms
• Nitchals Family Produce
• Pastimes Farm & Bakery
• Pat & Rachels Gardens LLC
• Pearl Farms
• Samyn Farm (620-719-0079)
• Schenker Family Farms, Inc
• Skyview Farm & Creamery
• The Pasta Pros
• The Wild Way Coffee
• True Vine Ranch
• Two Sisters Farm
• Where the Redfearn Grows
• Yummylicious Cookie Company
