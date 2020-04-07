OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Farmers’ Market has now been canceled for Saturday even though the city had already gotten approval from the Health Department to go ahead and open.
It was to be held in their temporary location at the Matt Ross Community Center parking lot located at 8101 Marty St.
Vendors would have been arranged in the parking lot in order to facilitate distancing. Gathering in groups around vendor stations or otherwise would be prohibited.
KCTV5 News spoke to one of the vendors that had planned to be there this weekend. Austin Reynolds and his business partner own “Green Thumbs Up” in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Reynolds is the volunteer manager for the Leavenworth Farmers Market and says not having these markets is a threat to their livelihood.
“I’ve been contacted, as that volunteer position, from a lot of farmers wanting to know, what they’re supposed to do now. Us personally, most of our sales are farmers markets and restaurants, and those are two things that are dropping quickly,” Reynolds said.
According to the city’s spokesperson, Sean Reilly, they were getting many comments from concerned citizens regarding the opening of the market, so they shut it all down.
The list below includes all vendors that were scheduled to attend the market on Saturday.
• A & H Farms
• Bauman's Cedar Valley Farm
• Becky's Pies and Produce (785-835-7062)
• Buffalo Ridge
• Derr's Artisan Sausage
• Dragonfly Farm of Garden City
• Fairway Creamery, LLC
• Food Life Joy
• Green Thumbs Up
• Heartland Honey
• Hemme Brothers Creamery
• Hen 'N Chicks Greenhouse & Gardens
• Huges Family Farms
• Just Enough Heat LLC
• Kansas City Canning Co.
• Ki KoKo Farms
• Nitchals Family Produce
• Pastimes Farm & Bakery
• Pat & Rachels Gardens LLC
• Pearl Farms
• Samyn Farm (620-719-0079)
• Schenker Family Farms, Inc
• Skyview Farm & Creamery
• The Pasta Pros
• The Wild Way Coffee
• True Vine Ranch
• Two Sisters Farm
• Where the Redfearn Grows
• Yummylicious Cookie Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.