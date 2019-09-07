OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Teen suicide is something Johnson County has seen on a large scale.
During the 2017 and 2018 school year, the county had 15 students take their own lives.
On Saturday, people at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park found a creative way to tackle the topic of suicide in the area.
“Zero Reasons Why” set up right near JC Penney. People were able to walk up, grab a sticky note, and write encouraging words for people that could be posted on a nearby wall.
It was all in an effort to raise awareness about suicide.
“Unfortunately, it’s increased among young people at a more rapid pace and we see that not only just in Johnson County but across the nation,” said Tim DeWeese, Director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center. “I think in Johnson County we wanted to look for a way the community could come together.”
Another part of the setup involved a selfie section where people could take a selfie and post it with the hashtag “#ZeroReasonsWhy.”
There is help available for those who need it. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK OR 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. You can also chat live with a counselor by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
