OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – On Monday night, the Overland Park City Council voted 10-2 in favor of express toll lanes on U.S. 69 Highway.
This is a joint proposal from Overland Park and the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The two councilmembers who voted against the proposal were Faris Farassati and Scott Hamblin.
Now, Overland Park and KDOT will propose the project to the Kansas Turnpike Authority Board and State Finance Council for their approval.
If approved at that level, construction could begin as early as next year.
Before tonight’s meeting, we asked drivers for their opinions.
On Monday night, only one public speaker spoke in support of adding express toll lanes to U.S. 69 in Overland Park.
“Traffic, as everybody knows, is absolutely ridiculous -- especially during rush hour time,” said Danielle Nolan. “Everyone always has somewhere to be. However, it’s going to cost. It’s an additional thing we’d have to pay for.”
“It’s an interesting possibility because it would free up some traffic for people who are just going directly straight north or downtown to be able to bypass all of the traffic,” said Alexandra Leugoud, co-owner of Falafel Express.
“If you are sitting in your car and you’ve got about a 15-20 minute longer commute because of congestion, you are paying the tax already. You are burning up more gas,” said William Jones.
“If you have extra money, you can pay the toll. If you are on a fixed income, you can’t pay the toll. So, you are going to have discrimination on who can afford it and who can’t,” said Charlotte O’Hara.
“Why is KDOT so motivated to promote tolls? Because once tolls are implemented they are never going to go away,” said Derek Damas.
“The people who live near and drive that road are overwhelming against a toll. I made a t-shirt that said, ‘No toll on 69.’ My husband is wearing it. Everywhere we went the grocery store, the doctors office people were chasing me down to tell me they were against the toll,” said Tina Tribble.
“The voters don’t want tolls. If you think they do, then put it to a vote on the ballot,” said Derek Damas.
