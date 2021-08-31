OVERLAND PARK, KS -- One woman has died following a fire inside her condo at the Chalet Condominiums near 95th and Nall in Overland Park. A neighbor says she got home from a doctor’s appointment and smelled smoke inside her condo. She soon learned the fire was coming from next door.
“I walked in my house and it was full of smoke,” the woman said. She said she searched for flames. When she couldn’t find a fire in her home, she stepped outside to call 911. Firefighters arrived around 3:20PM. They quickly realized the fire was inside the unit next door.
“Forced entry is my understanding,” Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said. “They discovered a kitchen fire which they quickly distinguished. The entire apartment did suffer significant smoke damage.”
Firefighters searched the condo and discovered a deceased woman and her deceased dog. “Our crews train to save people,” Rhodes said. “When you go into a situation like this where a life is clearly un-savable, that’s the worst outcome possible.”
The neighbor who spoke to KCTV5 News says she saw the woman who died nearly every day. “I’m very sad that she passed,” the neighbor said. Sage Clemons whose mother-in-law lives next door to the woman who died says she recently colored and styled the woman’s hair for her daughter’s wedding. “She was a sweet lady I really enjoyed talking to her,” Clemons said. “All my sympathies to her family. I can’t imagine what they are going through right now.”
Firefighters do not believe the condo where the fire started had working smoke alarms. They want to remind community members to install and maintain smoke alarms because the early warning can save a life.
Rhodes says police and members of the fire department will conduct a joint investigation into the fatality and the cause and origin of the fire.
