OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Overland Park police invited the public to pay their respects to fallen Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher with a drive-by visitation Tuesday. Mosher was killed in a shootout with a hit and run suspect one week ago Sunday.
Officer Mike Mosher was Corinne Mosher’s husband and Tyler Mosher’s father.
“He was called to serve somebody and when you love somebody who places the value of other people’s lives above their own, that is an honor, and we accept the honor,” Corinne said.
They say Officer Mosher was just as involved with his family at home as he was with his work family.
“He was definitely like Mr. mom. He was Mr. mom and Mr. dad and Mr. coach, yes he was all of that,” Tyler recalled.
“He was everything. It was like he never got tired of his family. And he never got tired of just having fun. He knew how to take care of business and be serious, but he was funny. Funny guy,” Corinne said.
“He was funny. He was very funny. He always made you laugh,” Overland Park Police Officer Tara Williams recalled.
“Always wanting to help people, always had a smile on his face, always a funny guy,” Overland Park Police Officer Brad Heater explained.
His colleagues all say he was a class act cop with a long list of awards and accomplishments. Including a Valor Award for an ambush in 2018 where he had to kill an active shooter.
“And you know a lot of people might have decided you know I’ve pushed my luck about as far as I can push it and I need to move on and do something else. Not Mike. He came back and said you know what I’m going to come back and continue to do my job and I’m going to do it without fear. And he did that,” Overland Park Chief of Police Frank Donchez said.
His parents say he did have one big fear though.
“He was definitely afraid of spiders. He wanted nothing to do with them,” Officer Mosher’s father Scott Mosher said.
“Which was always hilarious because if we went on a call, working midnights, walking around the house, he would definitely not be the first guy to go through the bushes because he didn’t want to go through a spiderweb. You’d always have to go in front of him,” Heater remembered.
And unless it was a spider problem, he was always willing to help.
“When my wife fought cancer, Mike came to me and said anything you need,” Heater said.
“When I had a situation with my house, him and another friend came and helped me dig mine out for a whole day,” Williams said.
“He always wanted to help people, like no matter where or how. I feel like just being a police officer was, that was a job description was helping people, being there. And so he just saw that and took it and he lived go big or go home and he definitely won’t back out and did everything that he possibly could for everyone,” Tyler said.
His family and close friends are hurting but are comforted knowing he died doing what he loved.
“He made the ultimate sacrifice and he did it by choice to protect somebody and I can live with that,” Mosher’s mother Shellee said.
Officer Mosher will be buried Wednesday in a private graveside service. KCTV5 News will stream the funeral service before the burial. There will be a public procession with the traditional honors with bag pipers and honor guard.
