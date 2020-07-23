OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged an Overland Park city councilman with one count of domestic battery.
Court documents show Scott Hamblin, 42, was arrested after police were called to his home Tuesday night for a report of a disturbance, the Kansas City Star reported.
A police incident report said Hamblin was accused of physical contact with a person "in a rude, insulting or angry manner," and police indicated they believed Hamblin was drunk at the time. Police reported damage to drywall in the home. No injuries were reported.
Hamblin was booked into jail late Tuesday night. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in a court appearance Wednesday afternoon and was released on bond. A diversion hearing in the case has been set for Sept. 16.
Hamblin did not immediately return a message left Thursday by The Associated Press seeking comment.
