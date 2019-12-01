OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A developer wants to make an Overland Park project the largest development in the nation that is powered completely by renewable energy.
The proposed project would turn the Brookridge Golf and Fitness Club into apartments, offices, and hotels. It would also have space for retailers and entertainment.
On Monday, the city will discuss whether to give the project millions of dollars of tax incentives. So, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar spoke with people who live near 103rd and Antioch.
Right now, a lot of people there in the neighborhoods surrounding the golf course have plans to go the city council meeting. They’ve got a long list of concerns that they say all of Overland Park should be paying attention to.
The Brookridge golf course is more than 200 acres of pristine green. For nearly five years, residents living around it have worried about its future. Curtin Property Company bought it and wants to turn it into a multi-use development where people can live, work, and play.
Multimillion dollar tax giveaway (TIF and other mechanisms) for Brookridge project will be discussed on Monday at OP City Hall 7:30 pm. Please be there to voice your opinion. Look forward to see you all! This project has an impact on all of OP!— Dr. Faris Farassati (@Farisforop) December 1, 2019
Jeff Johnson lives in nearby Pinehurst Estates. He and his wife have the same concerns as his neighbors about increased traffic, and potential drainage and flooding issues.
“This cannot be in the best interest of Overland Park,” he said. “It just cannot be.”
They dove even deeper into the issue, dissecting the proposed agreement between the developer and the city.
“You need to be factual and not just make off-the-cuff emotional comments about something,” he said. “You really need to. If you’re going to take a mission on like this, you need to be factual and that’s what we did.”
Among his concerns is the amount of taxpayer money the developer could get. It would be more than $200 million in tax increment financing and community improvement district incentives over a 20-year span.
“There are Overland Park residents who haven’t even been born yet that this will be affecting,” Johnson said.
He also cites concerns about public infrastructure and certain language written in the deal. The list goes on. The Johnsons hope the city council addresses them before handing over millions.
The city council meeting is Monday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The measure needs nine of the 12 councilmembers to vote yes in order for the plan to move forward.
