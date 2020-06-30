OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park's Star Spangled Spectacular has been canceled.
This year’s event at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park was scheduled to be a fireworks-only celebration beginning at 9:45 p.m.
Guests were encouraged to remain distant at the park while viewing the show. However, a recent increase in coronavirus cases in Johnson County and the State of Kansas created an additional public health risk, prompting the cancelation of the show.
Next year’s Star Spangled Spectacular will take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
