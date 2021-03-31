  • Chris Oberholtz

Fastest Recital of Periodic Elements

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Overland Park boy has set a world record for the fastest recitation of the periodic table by a 4-year-old.

Bhavik Jain is in pre-kindergarten at The Barstow School in Kansas City. On March 16, he recited 118 periodic elements in 1 minute 20 seconds. 

His new world record was verified by the Global Records & Research Foundation.

"Thanks to his teachers Mrs. Rudman and Mrs. Ning who have always helped Bhavik to be the best he can be," Bhavik's dad, Kapil Jain, said.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.