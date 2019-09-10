OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Ask Overland Park police and they’ll tell you turns like the one at 77th and Metcalf are the greatest causes for motorcycle accidents.
A crash occurred on Monday morning. Video shows a car crossing two lanes of traffic, smacking directly into a motorcyclist.
“Sometimes traffic will be backed up and someone will wave you on, like, ‘Oh, go ahead, you can turn in front of me.’ But they're not realizing that that other lane of traffic might be moving. You can't just rely on that," Chief Frank Donchez, with the Overland Park Police Department said.
Police say it’s even more of a concern in this particular area of Metcalf. Those who drive the street on a daily basis agree.
"Trying to turn left on Metcalf is one of the most dangerous things you can do," Frank Alvidrez, who works in the area said.
"You can't even turn out of here without waiting a few seconds. You'll probably be sitting here for a few minutes," Ralanda Martin, who frequently drives the busy stretch of Metcalf said.
KCTV5 News asked police to pull statistics on the number of accidents between the area of 77th and 79th on Metcalf Avenue. We're told from January 1, 2019 to September 10, 2019, there have been a total of 41 accidents.
One of which was deadly, and it also involved a motorcycle.
"I myself am extremely cautious. I look at everybody else driving," Alvidrez said.
Even though not every one of those crashes were from left hand turns, police say they're concerned about the number.
In fact, they are now arranging meetings to discuss how to make sure instances like this don't happen again.
KCTV5 News was told, the driver of the motorcycle in Monday's crash did have injuries.
